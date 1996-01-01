home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: graduating high school? article

Health Tip: Graduating High School?

(HealthDay News) -- While it's exciting to mark the end of your high school years, it's also important to remember your health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says older teens should:

  • Get at least eight hours of sleep each night.
  • Find time to exercise every day.
  • Eat a nutritious diet.
  • If you haven't already, switch from a pediatrician to a doctor for adults.
  • Make sure you're well informed about any personal health issues. You should be able to explain your medical history to any new doctor.
  • Know the name, dose, side effects and interactions of any medication you take -- and why you take it.
  • Figure out where you will go for health care if you plan to move from home. Find doctors, hospitals and clinics near your new home.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.






