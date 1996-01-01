Health Tip: Graduating High School?
(HealthDay News) -- While it's exciting to mark the end of your high school years, it's also important to remember your health.
The American Academy of Pediatrics says older teens should:
- Get at least eight hours of sleep each night.
- Find time to exercise every day.
- Eat a nutritious diet.
- If you haven't already, switch from a pediatrician to a doctor for adults.
- Make sure you're well informed about any personal health issues. You should be able to explain your medical history to any new doctor.
- Know the name, dose, side effects and interactions of any medication you take -- and why you take it.
- Figure out where you will go for health care if you plan to move from home. Find doctors, hospitals and clinics near your new home.
-- Diana Kohnle
