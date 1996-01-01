Health Tip: Graduating High School?

(HealthDay News) -- While it's exciting to mark the end of your high school years, it's also important to remember your health.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says older teens should:

Get at least eight hours of sleep each night.

Find time to exercise every day.

Eat a nutritious diet.

If you haven't already, switch from a pediatrician to a doctor for adults.

Make sure you're well informed about any personal health issues. You should be able to explain your medical history to any new doctor.

Know the name, dose, side effects and interactions of any medication you take -- and why you take it.

Figure out where you will go for health care if you plan to move from home. Find doctors, hospitals and clinics near your new home.

-- Diana Kohnle



