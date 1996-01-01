|
Sierra Nevada Beer Recalled
A glass packaging flaw has led to the recall of certain batches of 12-ounce bottles of beer made by the Sierra Nevada Beer Co.
Quality inspections detected some bottles with a flaw that may lead to loss of carbonation and for a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, posing an injury risk, the company said.
The recall covers the following products:
To date, there have been no reports of injuries from defective bottles distributed in a large number of Midwest, Southern and East Coast states.
Consumers can call 1-800-596-7835 for more information.