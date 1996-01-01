home > sierra nevada beer recalled article

Sierra Nevada Beer Recalled

A glass packaging flaw has led to the recall of certain batches of 12-ounce bottles of beer made by the Sierra Nevada Beer Co.

Quality inspections detected some bottles with a flaw that may lead to loss of carbonation and for a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, posing an injury risk, the company said.

The recall covers the following products:

  • Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (case) formats
  • Torpedo Extra IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (case) formats
  • Tropical Torpedo 12-ounce bottles in 6-pack format
  • Sidecar Orange Pale Ale 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (case) formats
  • Beer Camp Golden IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (case) formats
  • Otra Vez 12-ounce bottles in 6-pack format
  • Nooner 12-ounce bottles in 6-pack format
  • Hop Hunter IPA 12-ounce bottles in 6-, 12- and 24-pack (case) formats

To date, there have been no reports of injuries from defective bottles distributed in a large number of Midwest, Southern and East Coast states.

Consumers can call 1-800-596-7835 for more information.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

