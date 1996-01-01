Health Tip: Choosing a Pest Control Service
(HealthDay News) -- Pests are a nuisance and may be a health hazard. But you're not doing your family any favors by using toxic chemicals inappropriately.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends:
- Get estimates from several recommended companies in your area. Ask questions about their processes.
- Ask how long each company has been in business at the current location, and check to see if there have been complaints filed against the company.
- Request a list of references.
- Ensure that technicians are licensed and certified to use pesticides correctly.
- Request a copy of pesticide labels and how much is applied during treatment.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.