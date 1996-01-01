home > health & living center > prevention & wellness a-z list > health tip: choosing a pest control service article

Health Tip: Choosing a Pest Control Service

(HealthDay News) -- Pests are a nuisance and may be a health hazard. But you're not doing your family any favors by using toxic chemicals inappropriately.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends:

  • Get estimates from several recommended companies in your area. Ask questions about their processes.
  • Ask how long each company has been in business at the current location, and check to see if there have been complaints filed against the company.
  • Request a list of references.
  • Ensure that technicians are licensed and certified to use pesticides correctly.
  • Request a copy of pesticide labels and how much is applied during treatment.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
