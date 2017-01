Health Tip: Ward Off Infection From Ear Piercing

(HealthDay News) -- Caring for pierced ears can help keep the piercings clean and prevent infection.

Here is advice from the American Academy of Dermatologists:

Never touch newly pierced ears without first washing your hands.

Don't remove your first pair of earrings for at least six weeks. This helps the holes stay open. A few times each day, gently twist earrings around in your ears.

At least once per day, wash ears carefully with water and soap.

Clean piercings twice daily with rubbing alcohol on a cotton swab. Apply a bit of petroleum jelly afterward.

See a dermatologist if your ears become swollen, red or puffy.

-- Diana Kohnle



