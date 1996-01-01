home > digestion center > digestion a-z list > trulance approved for chronic constipation article

Trulance Approved for Chronic Constipation

Latest Digestion News

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Trulance (plecanatide) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat persistent constipation of unknown (idiopathic) cause in adults.

Some 42 million people in the United States are affected by constipation, according to the National Institutes of Health. Once-daily Trulance is designed to stimulate the upper gastrointestinal tract to secrete fluid and "support regular bowel function," the FDA said in a news release.

The oral drug was evaluated in two 12-week clinical studies involving a total of 1,775 adults with chronic constipation.

Diarrhea was the most common side effect. If diarrhea becomes severe, users should stop taking Trulance and contact a doctor, the FDA advised.

Trulance is produced by New York City-based Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

-- Scott Roberts

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

STAY INFORMED

Get the latest health and medical information delivered direct to your inbox!

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors