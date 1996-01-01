Trulance Approved for Chronic Constipation

FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Trulance (plecanatide) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat persistent constipation of unknown (idiopathic) cause in adults.

Some 42 million people in the United States are affected by constipation, according to the National Institutes of Health. Once-daily Trulance is designed to stimulate the upper gastrointestinal tract to secrete fluid and "support regular bowel function," the FDA said in a news release.

The oral drug was evaluated in two 12-week clinical studies involving a total of 1,775 adults with chronic constipation.

Diarrhea was the most common side effect. If diarrhea becomes severe, users should stop taking Trulance and contact a doctor, the FDA advised.

Trulance is produced by New York City-based Synergy Pharmaceuticals.

-- Scott Roberts



