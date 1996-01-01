Health Tip: Stick With Your Healthy-Eating Resolution
(HealthDay News) -- Now that you've committed to healthier eating for the new year, it's way too soon to give up on this important resolution.
The American Heart Association suggests:
- Throw away foods that are highly processed, replacing them with healthier fare. Read food labels to identify healthy choices.
- Be honest about your diet. Gorging on a fruit pie or carrot cake doesn't count as eating fruits or vegetables!
- Vow to cook more often at home. Look for new, healthy recipes, trying a new one once monthly.
- Cut back on salt. Include more nuts and seeds in your diet, and make sure to include fiber-rich skin on apples and potatoes.
- If you're heading to a party, eat just a few indulgent treats. Fill up on fruit and vegetables before you go.
- Push for healthier foods in your child's school, and keep plenty of healthy snacks at home.
- Don't forget to get active! Find ways to exercise daily.
-- Diana Kohnle
