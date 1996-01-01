home > pregnancy center > pregnancy a-z list > health tip: ward off infections during pregnancy article

Health Tip: Ward Off Infections During Pregnancy

Latest Pregnancy News

(HealthDay News) -- Infections can be a serious threat to pregnant women and their fetuses.

To help ward off infections while you're pregnant, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises:

  • Wash your hands frequently, particularly when you've been around children. Stay away from people who are sick.
  • Cook meat thoroughly, and skip foods made from raw milk
  • Talk to your doctor about checking for group B streptococcus, and testing for sexually transmitted infections. Ask about any vaccinations you should get during pregnancy.
  • Protect yourself from insect bites, which may transmit disease.Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and insect repellent.
  • Avoid contact with used cat litter, turtles, lizards, rodents or droppings from any of these animals.
  • Talk to your doctor about any vitamins you should take, and the appropriate doses.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Pregnancy & Newborns Newsletter

Let MedicineNet deliver FREE to your inbox the latest updates and information on pregnancy and newborns.

BONUS! Get a Free Health & Wellness PDF Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Pregnancy and Parenting Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors