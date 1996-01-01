Health Tip: Ward Off Infections During Pregnancy

(HealthDay News) -- Infections can be a serious threat to pregnant women and their fetuses.

To help ward off infections while you're pregnant, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises:

Wash your hands frequently, particularly when you've been around children. Stay away from people who are sick.

Cook meat thoroughly, and skip foods made from raw milk

Talk to your doctor about checking for group B streptococcus, and testing for sexually transmitted infections. Ask about any vaccinations you should get during pregnancy.

Protect yourself from insect bites, which may transmit disease.Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and insect repellent.

Avoid contact with used cat litter, turtles, lizards, rodents or droppings from any of these animals.

Talk to your doctor about any vitamins you should take, and the appropriate doses.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





