Health Tip: Ward Off Infections During Pregnancy
(HealthDay News) -- Infections can be a serious threat to pregnant women and their fetuses.
To help ward off infections while you're pregnant, the American Academy of Pediatrics advises:
- Wash your hands frequently, particularly when you've been around children. Stay away from people who are sick.
- Cook meat thoroughly, and skip foods made from raw milk
- Talk to your doctor about checking for group B streptococcus, and testing for sexually transmitted infections. Ask about any vaccinations you should get during pregnancy.
- Protect yourself from insect bites, which may transmit disease.Wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt and insect repellent.
- Avoid contact with used cat litter, turtles, lizards, rodents or droppings from any of these animals.
- Talk to your doctor about any vitamins you should take, and the appropriate doses.
-- Diana Kohnle
