Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Organic Baby Powder

Actress Jessica Alba's Honest Company is recalling Honest Company its Organic Baby Powder due to a possible health risk.

The baby powder may be contaminated with microorganisms, including some that can cause skin or eye infections.

The recalled products were sold in 4 oz containers and carry the UPC code 817810014529. Customers can return the recalled baby powder for a full refund, the company said.

For more information, U.S. consumers can call 1-888-688-8653 Monday Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and Canadian consumers can call 1-888-532-0190 Monday Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





