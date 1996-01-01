home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > jessica alba's honest company recalls baby powder article

Jessica Alba's Honest Company Recalls Organic Baby Powder

Actress Jessica Alba's Honest Company is recalling Honest Company its Organic Baby Powder due to a possible health risk.

The baby powder may be contaminated with microorganisms, including some that can cause skin or eye infections.

The recalled products were sold in 4 oz containers and carry the UPC code 817810014529. Customers can return the recalled baby powder for a full refund, the company said.

For more information, U.S. consumers can call 1-888-688-8653 Monday Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and Canadian consumers can call 1-888-532-0190 Monday Friday 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific Time.

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

