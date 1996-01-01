Health Tip: Cutting Out Caffeine?
(HealthDay News) -- If you're not getting enough sleep, you're not alone. But you don't need to turn to caffeine to help you feel less groggy.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends:
- Before bed avoid alcohol, which can affect sleep.
- Set a sleep schedule, waking and going to sleep at the same time each day.
- Skip the snooze button. Set the alarm for the time you truly need to wake up.
- Open the curtains to let in natural sunlight as soon as you wake.
- Get daily exercise.
- Eat a nutritious, balanced breakfast.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.