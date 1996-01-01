home > sleep center > sleep a-z list > health tip: cutting out caffeine? article

Health Tip: Cutting Out Caffeine?

Latest Sleep News

(HealthDay News) -- If you're not getting enough sleep, you're not alone. But you don't need to turn to caffeine to help you feel less groggy.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends:

  • Before bed avoid alcohol, which can affect sleep.
  • Set a sleep schedule, waking and going to sleep at the same time each day.
  • Skip the snooze button. Set the alarm for the time you truly need to wake up.
  • Open the curtains to let in natural sunlight as soon as you wake.
  • Get daily exercise.
  • Eat a nutritious, balanced breakfast.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Depression Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest depression-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Health & Wellness Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Sleep Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors