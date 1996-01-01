Health Tip: Help Prevent Skin Infections
(HealthDay News) -- Skin infections are common in athletes, often triggered by sweaty equipment that rubs against skin.
The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons offers these prevention tips:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Or use a hand sanitizer.
- Take a shower as soon as possible after practice or a game.
- After each use, wash and thoroughly dry your uniform.
- Never share personal items, such as razors, towels, lotions or soaps with others.
- Use a towel to protect your skin from equipment that is shared with others, including sauna and weight benches.
-- Diana Kohnle
