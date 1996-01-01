home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: help prevent skin infections article

Health Tip: Help Prevent Skin Infections

(HealthDay News) -- Skin infections are common in athletes, often triggered by sweaty equipment that rubs against skin.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons offers these prevention tips:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Or use a hand sanitizer.
  • Take a shower as soon as possible after practice or a game.
  • After each use, wash and thoroughly dry your uniform.
  • Never share personal items, such as razors, towels, lotions or soaps with others.
  • Use a towel to protect your skin from equipment that is shared with others, including sauna and weight benches.

-- Diana Kohnle

