Health Tip: Help Prevent Skin Infections

(HealthDay News) -- Skin infections are common in athletes, often triggered by sweaty equipment that rubs against skin.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons offers these prevention tips:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Or use a hand sanitizer.

Take a shower as soon as possible after practice or a game.

After each use, wash and thoroughly dry your uniform.

Never share personal items, such as razors, towels, lotions or soaps with others.

Use a towel to protect your skin from equipment that is shared with others, including sauna and weight benches.

-- Diana Kohnle



