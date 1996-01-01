home > allergies center > allergies a-z list > cvs cuts price of generic competitor to epipen article

CVS Cuts Price of Generic Competitor to EpiPen

A generic competitor to Mylan's EpiPen is now available at CVS for about one-sixth the price.

CVS will charge $109.99 for a two-pack of the generic version of Adrenaclick, a lesser-known treatment than EpiPen, which can cost more than $600, the Associated Press reported.

The products are auto-injectors that contain the hormone epinephrine and provide emergency treatment for potentially deadly allergic reactions to foods such as nuts and eggs and to insect bites and stings.

The drug store chain said it cut the price of the generic version of Adrenaclick nearly in half and that the lower price is available in all its stores. The new price applies to both insured patients and those who pay cash without coverage, and is what customers will pay at the pharmacy counter, the AP reported.

Mylan has faced severe criticism for increasing the price of its EpiPen by more than 500 percent since 2007. The company introduced a generic product in December, which costs $300 for a two-pack.

