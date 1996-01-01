home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > help young children make healthy changes article

Health Tip: Help Young Children Make Healthy Changes

(HealthDay News) -- A new year means a new chance to begin healthier habits. And even preschoolers can make healthier changes as they grow.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says young children can resolve to:

  • Put away toys and and clean up messes.
  • Allow parents to help them brush their teeth twice daily.
  • Always wash hands after using the bathroom and before and after eating.
  • Help parents clean the table after eating.
  • Be kind to animals, and always ask permission before petting an unfamiliar animal.
  • Be kind to other kids, especially to those who seem sad, lonely or need a friend.
  • Talk to parents or other adults they trust if they feel scared or need help.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

