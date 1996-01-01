Health Tip: Help Young Children Make Healthy Changes

(HealthDay News) -- A new year means a new chance to begin healthier habits. And even preschoolers can make healthier changes as they grow.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says young children can resolve to:

Put away toys and and clean up messes.

Allow parents to help them brush their teeth twice daily.

Always wash hands after using the bathroom and before and after eating.

Help parents clean the table after eating.

Be kind to animals, and always ask permission before petting an unfamiliar animal.

Be kind to other kids, especially to those who seem sad, lonely or need a friend.

Talk to parents or other adults they trust if they feel scared or need help.

-- Diana Kohnle



