home > infectious disease center > infectious disease a-z list > holiday white peppermint hostess twinkies recalled article

Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies Recalled

Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

Latest Infectious Disease News

The coating on the products contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC because they may contain salmonella.

No illnesses associated with recalled Twinkies have been reported to date, and none of the coating sampled so far has tested positive for salmonella, according to Hostess.

Consumers who bought the recalled Twinkies should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call Hostess at 1-800-483-7253.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

STAY INFORMED

Get the latest health and medical information delivered direct to your inbox!

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors