Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies Recalled

Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The coating on the products contains milk powder ingredients recalled by Valley Milk Products, LLC because they may contain salmonella.

No illnesses associated with recalled Twinkies have been reported to date, and none of the coating sampled so far has tested positive for salmonella, according to Hostess.

Consumers who bought the recalled Twinkies should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For more information, call Hostess at 1-800-483-7253.



Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





