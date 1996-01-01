Health Tip: Eat a Protein-Rich Breakfast
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- The doughnut table and vending machines at work can lead to temptation. To help you resist, start the day with a protein-rich breakfast.
The American Council on Exercise offers these breakfast suggestions:
- Combining low-fat yogurt and blueberries to whip up a healthy smoothie.
- Eating whole-grain toast spread with nut butter and a serving of fruit.
- Serving hot, whole-grain cereal made with skim milk, topped with fruit and 2 tablespoons of chopped nuts.
- Enjoying a whole-wheat tortilla spread with Neufchatel cheese and cut strawberries.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.