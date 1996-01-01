home > oral health center > oral health a-z list > health tip: floss properly article

Health Tip: Floss Properly

(HealthDay News) -- Among the universal laws of dentistry is the need to brush and floss regularly. But are you flossing correctly?

The American Dental Association offers these instructions:

  • Using a piece of dental floss about 18 inches long, wrap each end around a finger.
  • Hold the floss taut between your fingers.
  • Gently rub the floss between each tooth, slowly going back and forth. Don't push or snap the floss.
  • Carefully shape the floss into a C at the gum line, and slide it between the gum and tooth.
  • Press the floss firmly against the tooth, carefully sliding it up and down against all sides of the tooth. Then proceed to the next tooth.
  • Throw away the floss when you are finished.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
