Health Tip: Floss Properly
(HealthDay News) -- Among the universal laws of dentistry is the need to brush and floss regularly. But are you flossing correctly?
The American Dental Association offers these instructions:
- Using a piece of dental floss about 18 inches long, wrap each end around a finger.
- Hold the floss taut between your fingers.
- Gently rub the floss between each tooth, slowly going back and forth. Don't push or snap the floss.
- Carefully shape the floss into a C at the gum line, and slide it between the gum and tooth.
- Press the floss firmly against the tooth, carefully sliding it up and down against all sides of the tooth. Then proceed to the next tooth.
- Throw away the floss when you are finished.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.