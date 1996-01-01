No Evidence Prevagen Improves Memory: Government Lawsuit

There's no scientific evidence to support claims that the dietary supplement Prevagen improves memory, a government lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the New York Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission against Prevagen maker Quincy Bioscience. It seeks a ban on further claims about the product's effectiveness, refunds for consumers and civil penalties, the Associated Press reported.

Prevagen is marketed as being "clinically shown" to support "clearer thinking" and to "improve memory within 90 days," but those claims are based primarily on a single study that did not show a statistically significant improvement in memory, according to New New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In a statement, Quincy Bioscience, based in Madison, Wisc., said it "vehemently disagrees" disagrees with the allegations, the AP reported.



