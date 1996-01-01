home > neurology center > neurology a-z list > no evidence prevagen improves memory article

No Evidence Prevagen Improves Memory: Government Lawsuit

Latest Neurology News

There's no scientific evidence to support claims that the dietary supplement Prevagen improves memory, a government lawsuit says.

The lawsuit was filed Monday by the New York Attorney General and the Federal Trade Commission against Prevagen maker Quincy Bioscience. It seeks a ban on further claims about the product's effectiveness, refunds for consumers and civil penalties, the Associated Press reported.

Prevagen is marketed as being "clinically shown" to support "clearer thinking" and to "improve memory within 90 days," but those claims are based primarily on a single study that did not show a statistically significant improvement in memory, according to New New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman.

In a statement, Quincy Bioscience, based in Madison, Wisc., said it "vehemently disagrees" disagrees with the allegations, the AP reported.

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

STAY INFORMED

Get the latest health and medical information delivered direct to your inbox!

Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Brain and Nervous System Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors