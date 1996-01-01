Health Tip: Improve Your Diet
(HealthDay News) -- Eating better may be as simple as choosing healthier foods.
Here are suggestions from the American Heart Association:
- Eat more fruit and vegetables.
- Let your child choose a new piece of produce each week at the grocery store.
- Switch from refined grains to whole-grain products, including breads, pasta, rice, popcorn and oatmeal.
- Opt for liquid fats -- such as olive, canola, corn, sesame or sunflower oils -- instead of solid fats.
- Choose skinless poultry over red meat.
- Eat more fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids, such as trout and salmon.
- Enjoy fruit for dessert instead of baked goods.
- Make your own snacks, skipping packaged snacks that may be loaded with sugar and salt.
- Study food labels. Avoid ingredients such as added salt or sugar, saturated fats or trans fats.
- Avoid soda and other sugary drinks. Instead, opt for sparkling water or plain water with a twist of your favorite citrus fruit.
-- Diana Kohnle
