Health Tip: Improve Your Diet

(HealthDay News) -- Eating better may be as simple as choosing healthier foods.

Here are suggestions from the American Heart Association:

  • Eat more fruit and vegetables.
  • Let your child choose a new piece of produce each week at the grocery store.
  • Switch from refined grains to whole-grain products, including breads, pasta, rice, popcorn and oatmeal.
  • Opt for liquid fats -- such as olive, canola, corn, sesame or sunflower oils -- instead of solid fats.
  • Choose skinless poultry over red meat.
  • Eat more fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids, such as trout and salmon.
  • Enjoy fruit for dessert instead of baked goods.
  • Make your own snacks, skipping packaged snacks that may be loaded with sugar and salt.
  • Study food labels. Avoid ingredients such as added salt or sugar, saturated fats or trans fats.
  • Avoid soda and other sugary drinks. Instead, opt for sparkling water or plain water with a twist of your favorite citrus fruit.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
