Health Tip: Get Enough Vitamin C

(HealthDay News) -- To help give your immune system enough strength to protect you from the sniffles and sneezes, start with vitamin C-rich foods.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says:

Vitamin C helps the body repair and grow tissue.

Vitamin C helps the body absorb a type of iron.

Besides citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit, strawberries and kiwis also are good sources of vitamin C.

Vegetables such as green and red bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes all contain vitamin C.

To reap the greatest benefit, enjoy these fruits and veggies soon after purchasing. Avoid long cooking times.

-- Diana Kohnle



