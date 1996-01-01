Health Tip: Get Enough Vitamin C
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- To help give your immune system enough strength to protect you from the sniffles and sneezes, start with vitamin C-rich foods.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says:
- Vitamin C helps the body repair and grow tissue.
- Vitamin C helps the body absorb a type of iron.
- Besides citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit, strawberries and kiwis also are good sources of vitamin C.
- Vegetables such as green and red bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes all contain vitamin C.
- To reap the greatest benefit, enjoy these fruits and veggies soon after purchasing. Avoid long cooking times.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.