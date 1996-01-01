home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: get enough vitamin c article

(HealthDay News) -- To help give your immune system enough strength to protect you from the sniffles and sneezes, start with vitamin C-rich foods.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says:

  • Vitamin C helps the body repair and grow tissue.
  • Vitamin C helps the body absorb a type of iron.
  • Besides citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruit, strawberries and kiwis also are good sources of vitamin C.
  • Vegetables such as green and red bell peppers, broccoli, Brussels sprouts and tomatoes all contain vitamin C.
  • To reap the greatest benefit, enjoy these fruits and veggies soon after purchasing. Avoid long cooking times.

