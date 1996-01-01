Health Tip: Chewing Sugarless Gum
(HealthDay News) -- If you want to take an extra step to help prevent cavities, chewing sugarless gum may be just what the dentist ordered.
The American Dental Association offers this advice:
- Choose sugarless gum to help boost saliva production and wash away bacteria.
- Increased saliva can raise tooth exposure to calcium and phosphate, both of which strengthen tooth enamel.
- Chew the gum for about 20 minutes after a meal.
- Chewing gum, however, is not a substitute for regular brushing and flossing.
-- Diana Kohnle
