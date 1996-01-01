home > oral health center > oral health a-z list > health tip: chewing sugarless gum article

Health Tip: Chewing Sugarless Gum

(HealthDay News) -- If you want to take an extra step to help prevent cavities, chewing sugarless gum may be just what the dentist ordered.

The American Dental Association offers this advice:

  • Choose sugarless gum to help boost saliva production and wash away bacteria.
  • Increased saliva can raise tooth exposure to calcium and phosphate, both of which strengthen tooth enamel.
  • Chew the gum for about 20 minutes after a meal.
  • Chewing gum, however, is not a substitute for regular brushing and flossing.

-- Diana Kohnle

