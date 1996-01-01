Health Tip: Enjoying Rare Meat Safely
Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News
(HealthDay News) -- If you prefer rare meat to well done, you might be wondering if the rare variety is safe.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics explains:
- A food thermometer should be used to make sure rare meat is hot enough to destroy any germs.
- Avoid using other cues, such as the color of meat, the color of juices or the firmness of meat, to determine if it's sufficiently cooked.
- Ground lamb, pork, veal or beef should be cooked to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.
- Whole steak needs to be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.