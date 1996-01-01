home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: enjoying rare meat safely article

Health Tip: Enjoying Rare Meat Safely

(HealthDay News) -- If you prefer rare meat to well done, you might be wondering if the rare variety is safe.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics explains:

  • A food thermometer should be used to make sure rare meat is hot enough to destroy any germs.
  • Avoid using other cues, such as the color of meat, the color of juices or the firmness of meat, to determine if it's sufficiently cooked.
  • Ground lamb, pork, veal or beef should be cooked to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.
  • Whole steak needs to be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
