Health Tip: Enjoying Rare Meat Safely

(HealthDay News) -- If you prefer rare meat to well done, you might be wondering if the rare variety is safe.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics explains:

A food thermometer should be used to make sure rare meat is hot enough to destroy any germs.

Avoid using other cues, such as the color of meat, the color of juices or the firmness of meat, to determine if it's sufficiently cooked.

Ground lamb, pork, veal or beef should be cooked to at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.

Whole steak needs to be cooked to 145 degrees Fahrenheit at its center.

-- Diana Kohnle



