Health Tip: Pick the Right Family Doctor
(HealthDay News) -- Even if you, your partner and kids don't get sick often, it's a good idea to build a relationship with a family doctor.
The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends:
- Ask friends and family for their opinions of a doctor they like.
- Make a consultation appointment with a doctor to introduce yourself and ask questions.
- Figure out if the doctor's office hours, insurance, hospital and overall practice work for you.
- Make sure you feel comfortable with the doctor, and are satisfied with the answers to your questions.
-- Diana Kohnle
