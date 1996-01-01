home > healthy kids center > healthy kids a-z list > health tip: pick the right family doctor article

Health Tip: Pick the Right Family Doctor

(HealthDay News) -- Even if you, your partner and kids don't get sick often, it's a good idea to build a relationship with a family doctor.

The American Academy of Family Physicians recommends:

  • Ask friends and family for their opinions of a doctor they like.
  • Make a consultation appointment with a doctor to introduce yourself and ask questions.
  • Figure out if the doctor's office hours, insurance, hospital and overall practice work for you.
  • Make sure you feel comfortable with the doctor, and are satisfied with the answers to your questions.

-- Diana Kohnle

