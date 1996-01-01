Health Tip: Not All Food Myths Are Accurate

(HealthDay News) -- Myths about food are about as numerous as the different types of foods themselves.

But not all are accurate, the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases says:

Meat is not necessarily unhealthy. Choose a small portion (about the size of a deck of cards) of lean meat and cut off any visible fat.

Dairy products should not be avoided altogether. Opt for low-fat or fat-free milk, cheese and yogurt to get plenty of protein and calcium. Aim for 3 cups per day of low-fat or fat-free dairy.

Skipping meals is not a good way to lose weight. It may cause you to become hungrier and actually eat more than you would otherwise.

Healthier foods do not necessarily cost more. For example, canned fruit or veggies normally provide as many nutrients as the fresh varieties, often at a much lower cost.

-- Diana Kohnle



