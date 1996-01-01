Health Tip: Caring for Psoriasis on Your Feet
(HealthDay News) -- Psoriasis causes red, scaly, itchy plaques on the skin, including the feet.
The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests these ways to soothe it:
- Moisturize your feet regularly. Choose a moisturizer that's hypoallergenic and non-irritating.
- Soak feet in an oatmeal bath.
- Ask your doctor about special light therapy.
- Avoid psoriasis triggers, such as alcohol and exposure to dry air.
- See a podiatrist if your foot psoriasis doesn't improve.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.