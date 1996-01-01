home > skin center > skin a-z list > health tip: caring for psoriasis on your feet article

Health Tip: Caring for Psoriasis on Your Feet

Latest Skin News

(HealthDay News) -- Psoriasis causes red, scaly, itchy plaques on the skin, including the feet.

The American Podiatric Medical Association suggests these ways to soothe it:

  • Moisturize your feet regularly. Choose a moisturizer that's hypoallergenic and non-irritating.
  • Soak feet in an oatmeal bath.
  • Ask your doctor about special light therapy.
  • Avoid psoriasis triggers, such as alcohol and exposure to dry air.
  • See a podiatrist if your foot psoriasis doesn't improve.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Skin Care & Conditions Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest skin care and conditions updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Skin Care Conditions Report when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Healthy Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors