Health Tip: Order a Healthier Breakfast
(HealthDay News) -- Bacon, pastries and other unhealthy choices abound on breakfast menus. But there are healthier options if you know what to look for.
The American Heart Association suggests:
- Drink a glass of 100 percent fruit juice before eating.
- Order toast, but choose whole-wheat instead of white, and use a small spread of jam or low-fat cottage cheese instead of butter. Or go for a whole-wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.
- Opt for whole grain cereal (be careful of granola, which can be high in fat). Enjoy it with fat-free milk.
- Create a bowl of low-fat or fat-free yogurt topped with fresh fruit.
- On a chilly morning, dig into a bowl of hot cereal such as grits, oatmeal or cream of wheat sweetened with a little honey.
- Other good choices: whole-grain waffles with fruit, an egg white or egg substitute omelet, or scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon or lean ham.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.