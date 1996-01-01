home > health & living center > nutrition, food & recipes a-z list > health tip: order a healthier breakfast article

Health Tip: Order a Healthier Breakfast

Latest Nutrition, Food & Recipes News

(HealthDay News) -- Bacon, pastries and other unhealthy choices abound on breakfast menus. But there are healthier options if you know what to look for.

The American Heart Association suggests:

  • Drink a glass of 100 percent fruit juice before eating.
  • Order toast, but choose whole-wheat instead of white, and use a small spread of jam or low-fat cottage cheese instead of butter. Or go for a whole-wheat bagel with low-fat cream cheese.
  • Opt for whole grain cereal (be careful of granola, which can be high in fat). Enjoy it with fat-free milk.
  • Create a bowl of low-fat or fat-free yogurt topped with fresh fruit.
  • On a chilly morning, dig into a bowl of hot cereal such as grits, oatmeal or cream of wheat sweetened with a little honey.
  • Other good choices: whole-grain waffles with fruit, an egg white or egg substitute omelet, or scrambled eggs and Canadian bacon or lean ham.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
