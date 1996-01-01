Health Tip: 5 Things to Help You Sleep Soundly
(HealthDay News) -- If your room is too bright, noisy or full of activity when you travel, any of these could prevent you from getting needed rest.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends:
- Buy an eye mask that fits well, feels comfortable and helps block out light. Look for one with molded eye cups if the mask rubs against your eyes.
- Get a small, travel-sized pillow. Many travel pillows are shaped to fit around your neck.
- Bring your own warm, soft blanket.
- Buy a pair of ear plugs. They're available in a range of features, from the basics to those that play white noise and adjust pressure in your ears.
- Get some lavender-scented hand cream. The relaxing scent may help you sleep.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.