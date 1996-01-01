Health Tip: Set a Health Goal That Lasts
(HealthDay News) -- If you're making a New Year's resolution to get healthy, choose a goal that you can achieve and maintain beyond the first month of 2017.
The American Council on Exercise recommends:
- Set a small, specific, actionable goal. Instead of saying you want to lose 20 pounds, say you will go for a walk every other day.
- View your goal as a positive change that you want to see in yourself, rather than focusing on the negative.
- Set a goal that allows you to accomplish several things at once. If you want to get more fit and enjoy more family time, plan regular family walks or bike rides.
- Don't make your goal so challenging that you are likely to get frustrated. If you want to work out but aren't a morning person, don't force yourself to work out then.
- Reward yourself for meeting the goal.
- Ask for support from family, friends and loved ones in reaching your goal.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.