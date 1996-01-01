home > health & living center > diet & weight management a-z list > health tip: set a health goal that lasts article

Health Tip: Set a Health Goal That Lasts

Latest Diet & Weight Management News

(HealthDay News) -- If you're making a New Year's resolution to get healthy, choose a goal that you can achieve and maintain beyond the first month of 2017.

The American Council on Exercise recommends:

  • Set a small, specific, actionable goal. Instead of saying you want to lose 20 pounds, say you will go for a walk every other day.
  • View your goal as a positive change that you want to see in yourself, rather than focusing on the negative.
  • Set a goal that allows you to accomplish several things at once. If you want to get more fit and enjoy more family time, plan regular family walks or bike rides.
  • Don't make your goal so challenging that you are likely to get frustrated. If you want to work out but aren't a morning person, don't force yourself to work out then.
  • Reward yourself for meeting the goal.
  • Ask for support from family, friends and loved ones in reaching your goal.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2017 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Weight Loss/Healthy Living Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest weight loss and healthy living-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Weight Loss/Healthy Living Health Report!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Diet and Weight Loss Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors