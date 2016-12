Health Tip: Caring for Psoriasis During Winter

(HealthDay News) -- Caring for psoriasis is a challenge during winter, when everyone's skin tends to become dry and itchy.

The National Psoriasis Foundation says you should use products that:

Are free of fragrance.

Do not contain alcohol.

Are made for sensitive skin.

Do not aggravate skin. Products marked "natural" can still be irritating.

-- Diana Kohnle



