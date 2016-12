Health Tip: Coping With Irritable Bowel Disease Flares

(HealthDay News) -- Watching what you eat won't completely prevent irritable bowel flares, but it can help significantly.

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America suggests:

Opting for smaller, more frequent meals.

Limiting fried, greasy foods.

Restricting dairy products.

Cutting back on high-fiber foods, such as nuts, popcorn, seeds and corn.

-- Diana Kohnle



