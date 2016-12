Health Tip: Signs of Frostbite? Head Indoors

(HealthDay News) -- Frostbite occurs when tissue is damaged from exposure to extreme cold. That's why it's important to get inside immediately at the first possible warning signs.

The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons says these symptoms may include:

Numbness in parts of the body exposed to cold.

A frozen feeling to the skin.

Skin and underlying tissue that feel hard, solid or frozen.

Changes in the color of skin, including white or gray.

A waxy texture to the skin.

-- Diana Kohnle



