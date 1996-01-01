|
Healthy Snacks Can Be Smart Part of a Diabetes Diet
Latest Diabetes News
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- Healthy snacks are a part of managing diabetes, and it's best to avoid the vending machine, says the American Diabetes Association.
There are plenty of energy-boosting snacks that aren't loaded with sugar, salt and fat, the group advises.
For someone with diabetes, choosing the right foods and controlling portion sizes can help avoid unhealthy spikes in blood sugar levels and weight gain, the association explains.
Doctors generally advise people with diabetes to limit the carbohydrates they eat. That's because carbohydrates make blood sugar levels rise.
Here are some healthy snack suggestions from the ADA listed according to their carb content. The following snacks contain less than 5 grams of carbohydrate, the association says:
These healthy snacks contain about 10 to 20 grams of carbohydrates, according to the association:
People looking to consume 30 grams or more of carbohydrates before exercise should consider the following snacks, the association says:
Stocking up on these healthy snack foods can help curb hunger and resist the temptation to fill up on fatty, sugary snacks, the association says.
But even healthy foods should be enjoyed in moderation. If you have diabetes, measure your food portions with measuring cups and spoons, the group says.
Also, remember that snacking in front of the TV or while reading or driving can lead to mindless eating.
-- Mary Elizabeth Dallas
SOURCE: American Diabetes Association, news release