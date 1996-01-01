Health Tip: Mailing Food Gifts
(HealthDay News) -- Mailing homemade goodies to a loved one? Make sure you're shipping those treats safely to avoid food contamination.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:
- Keep perishable foods frozen during shipping.
- Pack perishables with dry ice inside foam or sturdy corrugated cardboard.
- Choose non-perishable foods instead. Opt for dried fruit or nuts, hard candies, canned meat or commercially-packaged desserts.
- Make sure someone is available to accept the package at delivery.
- Check the temperature of perishable foods as soon as they arrive. They should still be frozen or partially frozen. Use a food thermometer to be sure the temperature is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not eat perishable foods that arrive warmer.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.