Health Tip: Mailing Food Gifts

(HealthDay News) -- Mailing homemade goodies to a loved one? Make sure you're shipping those treats safely to avoid food contamination.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests:

  • Keep perishable foods frozen during shipping.
  • Pack perishables with dry ice inside foam or sturdy corrugated cardboard.
  • Choose non-perishable foods instead. Opt for dried fruit or nuts, hard candies, canned meat or commercially-packaged desserts.
  • Make sure someone is available to accept the package at delivery.
  • Check the temperature of perishable foods as soon as they arrive. They should still be frozen or partially frozen. Use a food thermometer to be sure the temperature is below 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not eat perishable foods that arrive warmer.

-- Diana Kohnle

Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
