Health Tip: Getting Through Diabetes Diagnosis
(HealthDay News) -- It's common to feel angry after being diagnosed with diabetes.
The American Diabetes Association suggests you channel that anger into getting healthier:
- Consider how your anger is impacting your life.
- Keep a journal about your bouts of anger. See if you can detect any patterns that can be eliminated.
- When you feel anger coming on, breathe deeply, slow down and focus on being quiet.
- Figure out how and why anger is used to help you cope, and find healthier ways to address those challenges.
-- Diana Kohnle
