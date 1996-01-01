home > diabetes center > diabetes a-z list > health tip: getting through diabetes diagnosis article

Health Tip: Getting Through Diabetes Diagnosis

(HealthDay News) -- It's common to feel angry after being diagnosed with diabetes.

The American Diabetes Association suggests you channel that anger into getting healthier:

  • Consider how your anger is impacting your life.
  • Keep a journal about your bouts of anger. See if you can detect any patterns that can be eliminated.
  • When you feel anger coming on, breathe deeply, slow down and focus on being quiet.
  • Figure out how and why anger is used to help you cope, and find healthier ways to address those challenges.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

