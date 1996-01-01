home > sleep center > sleep a-z list > health tip: fighting fatigue article

Health Tip: Fighting Fatigue

Latest Sleep News

(HealthDay News) -- If rather than sleeping you're working into the wee hours, you may be doing yourself more harm than good

According to the National Sleep Foundation, here's how missing sleep impacts performance:

  • Lower ability to retain and recall information.
  • Difficulty learning new information.
  • Less creativity.
  • Less ability to handle stress.
  • Increased moodiness and irritability.
  • Impaired reaction time, judgment, thinking and coordination.
  • Poorer physical appearance.
  • Increased appetite, which can lead to weight gain.
  • Poorer heart health and immune system function.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.
﻿

Depression Newsletter

Sign up to stay informed with the latest depression-related updates on MedicineNet delivered to your inbox FREE!

BONUS! Get a Free PDF Health & Wellness Guide when you sign up!

*Privacy Policy
Adult Skin Problems Slideshow

From WebMD Logo

Sleep Resources
Featured Centers
Health Solutions From Our Sponsors

Exclusives

What Does Psoriasis Look Like?

How to Prevent Muscle Cramps

Blood Clot? Know the Signs and Symptoms

Allergy Triggers: Do You Know Yours?

Health Solutions From Our Sponsors