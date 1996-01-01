Health Tip: Fighting Fatigue
(HealthDay News) -- If rather than sleeping you're working into the wee hours, you may be doing yourself more harm than good
According to the National Sleep Foundation, here's how missing sleep impacts performance:
- Lower ability to retain and recall information.
- Difficulty learning new information.
- Less creativity.
- Less ability to handle stress.
- Increased moodiness and irritability.
- Impaired reaction time, judgment, thinking and coordination.
- Poorer physical appearance.
- Increased appetite, which can lead to weight gain.
- Poorer heart health and immune system function.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.