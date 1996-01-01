Health Tip: Fighting Fatigue

(HealthDay News) -- If rather than sleeping you're working into the wee hours, you may be doing yourself more harm than good

According to the National Sleep Foundation, here's how missing sleep impacts performance:

Lower ability to retain and recall information.

Difficulty learning new information.

Less creativity.

Less ability to handle stress.

Increased moodiness and irritability.

Impaired reaction time, judgment, thinking and coordination.

Poorer physical appearance.

Increased appetite, which can lead to weight gain.

Poorer heart health and immune system function.

-- Diana Kohnle



