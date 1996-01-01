Health Tip: When a Child Is Sick
(HealthDay News) -- The common cold and a mild flu don't usually require a trip to the doctor. But parents should look for warning signs that your child needs a checkup.
The American Academy of Family Physicians says a doctor visit is a good idea if your child has:
- A fever that's above 103 degrees Fahrenheit or persists for more than three days.
- Cold or flu symptoms that persist beyond 10 days, or flu symptoms that initially improve but then worsen.
- Wheezing, trouble breathing or skin that appears blue.
- Discharge from the ear or complaints of ear pain, or pain in the abdomen or vomiting.
- Seizures, irritable behavior or difficulty waking.
- Diabetes, heart disease or another chronic condition that gets worse.
-- Diana Kohnle
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.