Health Tip: When a Child Is Sick

(HealthDay News) -- The common cold and a mild flu don't usually require a trip to the doctor. But parents should look for warning signs that your child needs a checkup.

The American Academy of Family Physicians says a doctor visit is a good idea if your child has:

A fever that's above 103 degrees Fahrenheit or persists for more than three days.

Cold or flu symptoms that persist beyond 10 days, or flu symptoms that initially improve but then worsen.

Wheezing, trouble breathing or skin that appears blue.

Discharge from the ear or complaints of ear pain, or pain in the abdomen or vomiting.

Seizures, irritable behavior or difficulty waking.

Diabetes, heart disease or another chronic condition that gets worse.

-- Diana Kohnle



Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





