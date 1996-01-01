home > pregnancy center > pregnancy a-z list > health tip: before baby arrives article

Health Tip: Before Baby Arrives

(HealthDay News) -- There's so much to do before baby arrives. So if you find a little extra time before the big day, take care of a few necessary to-dos.

The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:

  • Create a list of people to whom you'll send birth announcements.
  • Prepare several days' worth of meals and freeze them for after baby is born.
  • Interview candidates for any needed help, such as housekeeping and child care services.
  • Ask family members and friends if they can help.

-- Diana Kohnle

MedicalNews
Copyright © 2016 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

