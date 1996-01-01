Health Tip: Before Baby Arrives
(HealthDay News) -- There's so much to do before baby arrives. So if you find a little extra time before the big day, take care of a few necessary to-dos.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests:
- Create a list of people to whom you'll send birth announcements.
- Prepare several days' worth of meals and freeze them for after baby is born.
- Interview candidates for any needed help, such as housekeeping and child care services.
- Ask family members and friends if they can help.
-- Diana Kohnle
